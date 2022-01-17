Michael Kors appoints new president of women’s ready-to-wear

Janice Sullivan has been announced as Michael Kors’ new president of women’s ready-to-wear for the Michael Kors brand.

Sullivan will oversee all areas of the global Michael Kors Women’s Apparel business, including design, production, merchandising and sales for Women’s Collection and Women’s Michael Michael Kors. She will report to the chief executive officer, Joshua Schulman.

In a release, Schulman said on Sullivan’s appointment: “We are excited to welcome Janice to our team. I am confident that Janice will be an outstanding leader and make significant contributions to drive further growth for the Michael Kors Women’s Ready-to-Wear Division. Her expansive industry experience will be integral to our continued success.”

Sullivan joins the premium brand from NYC Alliance, where she held the position of group president of sales, merchandising and design for over one year. Prior to that, Sullivan was CEO at Rebecca Taylor and Edun, a division of LVMH. She has also held executive positions with Calvin Klein and DKNY.