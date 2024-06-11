Michael Kors introduces AI-powered retail assistant to website

In what it described as the “next-generation” of retail assistant, Michael Kors has unveiled a new ‘Shopping Muse’ powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to aid customers on its US website.

In partnership with Mastercard-owned Dynamic Yield, the Shopping Muse looks to recreate the in-store experience online by “translating consumers’ colloquial language into tailored product recommendations” in order to cater to their needs based on demonstrated behaviours.

Its integration into the brand’s website follows initial tests by Dynamic Yield that said the feature had generated around a 15 to 20 percent higher conversion rate than traditional search queries.

Shopping Muse had first launched in late 2023 and was offered to fashion retailers via early access before expanding its reach to furniture retailers.

In a release, Dynamic Yield’s CEO, Ori Bauer, said: “As a trailblazer in ready-to-wear fashion, Michael Kors is a perfect example of how to put our ready-to-use technology to use.

“Shopping Muse is helping translate the signature Michael Kors service to the digital world, delivering a satisfying shopping experience as singular and impactful as the brand’s aesthetic.”