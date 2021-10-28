Michael Kors launches on Zalora

Michael Kors has launched on Zalora, Asia’s online fashion and lifestyle destination.

The partnership arrives with the debut of Karlie, a new satchel debuting as part of the Michael Kors Fall ‘21 collection.

“We strive to deliver the best of brands to our customers, and Michael Kors is an exciting addition to our Luxury category,” said Mariella Merlino, luxury lead at Zalora.

Zalora has a large presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Michael Kors’ partnership with the ecommerce platform marks its first online partner in Malaysia to showcase the Jet Set lifestyle.

“Joining Zalora, a premiere online fashion retailer will allow us to further elevate our customers’ digital experience via their robust platform,” said regional general manager for Michael Kors, Kelly Lee.

“We are ready to offer an omni-channel experience to all Michael Kors customers with plans to organize more exciting collaborations with Zalora as the market navigates towards the new normal.”