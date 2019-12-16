Michael Kors parent company Capri Holdings acquires shoe factory

American conglomerate Capri Holdings Ltd., parent of Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, is expanding its portfolio investment in the manufacturing sector. The company has reportedly acquired Alberto Gozzi Srl, a Tuscan shoe manufacturer, for an undisclosed sum.

The Alberto Gozzi company was founded in 1974 and the business remains a key producer for luxury brands as well as its own range. Describing its high quality craftsmanship as avant garde manufacturing and technological innovation, the company’s website states the construction of each shoe by Alberto Gozzi includes at least eighty different steps.

Luxury brands and groups have long been taking vertical ownership of their supply chains to ensure longevity, sustainability, artistry and reduce risk.

In October Louis Vuitton announced it was opening a factory in Texas, to “meet the ever-growing demand for Louis Vuitton products in the American market.”

In 2016 Chanel bought four silk producers in France, ensuring it could continue rely on high-end specialists for yarn making, weaving and printing. “Through these investments, Chanel is reaffirming its commitment to the long-term sustainability of a high-quality segment and to ensuring the longevity of the silk weaving industry in France,” Bruno Pavlovsky, President of Chanel Fashion said a in a statement.

Photo credit: Richard Tannery, Brioni tailoring school