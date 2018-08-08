Michael Kors Q1 revenues increase 26.3 percent

American maker of luxury apparel, footwear, accessories Michael Kors said on Wednesday its Q1 net income for 2018 rose by 48.4 percent. Revenues for the quarter rose by 26.3 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s net income for Q1 2018 was 186.2 million US dollars, up from 125.5 million US dollars a year earlier. Revenues rose to 1,202.50 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company increased to 15.5 percent compared to 13.2 percent a year ago.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 by Michael Kors and is based in New York, USA. Offering three primary collections: The Michael Kors Collection luxury line, the Michael Kors accessible luxury line and the Michael Kors Mens line along with a fashion-forward product range from Jimmy Choo, the company that started as an American luxury sportswear house has today emerged as a global accessories, footwear and apparel major.

Offering women’s and men’s accessories, footwear, apparel, wearable technology, watches, jewellery, eyewear and fragrance, the New York-listed company has over 14.840 employees worldwide and operates more than 820 stores.

Picture:Facebook/Michael Kors