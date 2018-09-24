Michael Kors set to buy Versace for 2 billion US dollars

Michael Kors Holdings is buying Gianni Versace SpA (Versace) for 2 billion US dollars, according to news agencies Reuters and Bloomberg, which cite people familiar with the matter. The sources said the Italian fashion house was purchased for about 2 billion US dollars (1.52 billion pounds), adding that an official announcement would be made later this week. Neither Versace nor Michael Kors have commented on the reports yet.

Blackstone reported to be selling its 20 percent stake

Currently, the Italian label is owned by the Versace family -- Donatella Versace, who serves as the company’s artistic director and vice-president, is the sister of late founder Gianni Versace. A 20 percent stake was acquired in 2014 by US private equity group Blackstone to fund overseas expansion. According to Bloomberg, Blackstone will sell its stake as part of the deal with Michael Kors.

The purchase of Versace reaffirms Michael Kors’ plans to expand its portfolio of brands. Last year, the American label bought luxury footwear brand Jimmy Choo for 1.2 billion US dollars.

Picture: Versace, Milan Fashion Week SS19, Catwalk Pictures