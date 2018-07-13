Middle Eastern e-tailer Noon.com to expand to China

Noon.com, the Middle Eastern e-commerce platform founded by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar, is looking to sell more products from Chinese brands. To achieve this goal, the company plans to set up offices in mainland China and Hong Kong, according to local news platform The National.

“China’s booming e-commerce market has one of the most active marketplaces in the world. Noon is fully embracing the opportunity to work closely with leading Chinese manufacturers”, Alabbar is quoted as saying.

Partially owned by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Noon.com was launched in 2017 after receiving over 1 billion US dollars in investments. Alabbar is also the founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, one of the largest real estate companies in the world, best known for developing the Dubai Mall and the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.