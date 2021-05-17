Miinto Q1 sales up 67 percent, appoints Jørgen Madsen Lindemann as new board chairman

The Danish online fashion portal Miinto has generated sales amounting to over 300 million Danish krone in the first quarter, up 67 percent compared to the same period last year.

The company also announced that Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, former CEO of the MTG Group, has accepted a position as the new board chairman. The company added that he is joined by other board members CEO of Illum, Jeanette Aaen and Peter Williams, former CEO of UK-based Selfridges.

“We’re extremely proud and humbled by having achieved sales of more than 300 million Danish krone in Q1 and by being able to pass on such revenue to our numerous partners. As many still struggle with lockdowns and restrictions, it’s crucial that we’re successful online,” said Konrad Kierklo, CEO of Miinto.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann joins Miinto as board chairman Until recently, Jørgen Madsen Lindemann was CEO of the MTG Group where he headed the transformation of MTG into two listed companies – MTG and Nent. His most recent activities include execution of MTG’s investments in mobile gaming and establishment of one of the largest pure eSports companies in the world. Jørgen Madsen Lindemann has also been on the board of directors of Zalando since 2016.

“Miinto is based on an appealing and clever concept of success being achieved through partnerships. When combining this with a passionate and ambitious team, the end result will most likely be spectacular, and I, for one, would like to take part in the journey,” added Jørgen Madsen Lindemann.

Miinto recently expanded into five new markets: Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain. The online platform hosts over 1,800 fashion shops, brands and designers in 13 countries.