Millie Bobby Brown to bring fashion line to UK and US through Delta Galil deal

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is preparing to bring her Florence by Mills Fashion brand to the US and UK through a new collaboration with manufacturer Delta Galil USA.

Speaking on the brand, Brown, who is known largely for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, said that she created the line as she felt there was no brand that offered clothes meant to fit herself and her friends.

In a release, the star added: "It is so important to me that each piece of the line allows wearers to express themselves and their individuality and celebrate that. I want everyone who puts on a piece from the line to immediately feel confident and free in their skin."

Florence by Mills Fashion campaign. Credits: Florence by Mills.

The brand’s first online collection drop – consisting loungewear and basics – will hit the US and UK from early February, with further drops to come every month.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the brand will be donated to a number of charities selected by Brown, including One Tree Planted, Joey’s Friends and Girls Inc.

Brown previously entered the fashion arena back in October 2022, expanding her beauty brand ‘Florence by Mills’ with the launch of a fashion collection made alongside European retailer About You.

Since her rise into stardom, the 19-year-old has gained particular notoriety among Gen Z, who connect with her through various social media platforms.