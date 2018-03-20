Millie Mackintosh closes fashion label

Former Made in Chelsea star, Millie Mackintosh has announced on her social media that she is closing her clothing label due to the current “financial climate” within the fashion industry.

In an Instagram message to her 1.3 million followers, Machintosh stated: “Despite being a top seller with a number of our stockists, the financial climate in the fashion industry has proved immensely challenging and the business is no longer sustainable.

“So, it is with great sadness that I have had to make a very touch decision to close it.”

Machintosh started her signature fashion line four years ago featuring everything from leather jackets and faux-fur to embroidered dresses, suits, blouses and slogan T-shirts, with prices ranging as high as 350 pounds for a sequin and maxi dresses.

She added: “As someone who has always been passionate about fashion, I realise I have been incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to build my own fashion business over the past four years.

“The unwavering support from friends, family, influencers, the industry and customers has made this decision even harder.”

As well as selling her fashion line from her own site, the Millie Machintosh label was available on Asos and Very Exclusive, and the former reality star was often seen promoting her line to her million plus social media followers.

Followers reacted to the news with sadness that the line was closing but also expressed how expensive some pieces were.

One person wrote: “You’re clothes were nice but expensive how does a dress cost 300 pounds when it isn’t even luxury.”

Another said: "The pricing of your clothing was extortionate! Beautiful but expensive.”

While another added: "You should have just priced it reasonably and your following would have been huge, you had some amazing clothes but too expensive for most.”

Machintosh ended her Instagram message by “wholeheartedly” thanking everyone who's been involved with the label.