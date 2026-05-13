Minelli receives half a dozen mostly partial takeover bids

Paris (France) - The administration of footwear brand Minelli has resulted in half a dozen mostly partial takeover bids. These offers often include a few stores or just the brand name without its employees. This was confirmed by the Paris Commercial Court's website, following a report from French digital media outlet l'Informé.

Potential buyers for the brand, which was placed in administration in March two and a half years after a similar procedure, had until May 11 to submit their bids.

Of the six offers published online on Tuesday by the court registry and reviewed by AFP, four involve the takeover of only one or two of Minelli's 21 points-of-sale.

Maje and Jimmy Fairly: potential acquirers

The ready-to-wear brand Maje (SMCP group) has offered to acquire the leasehold rights for premises on Avenue Mac-Mahon and Avenue des Ternes in Paris for 550,000 euros.

Fashion brand Father and Sons has offered 450,000 euros for the store on Avenue des Ternes.

The latter is also of interest to optician Jimmy Fairly, which has put 751,000 euros on the table for it. This is in addition to 251,000 euros for another boutique in Bordeaux. Meanwhile, the bakery chain Mie Câline is targeting a store in Avignon for 150,000 euros.

More surprisingly, transport and logistics group Baghaira has offered to take over the Minelli brand, its stock (valued at 2.7 million euros) and nine employees from the Gémenos head office (Bouches-du-Rhône) for 300,000 euros. The offer does not include its 21 boutiques or their 77 employees.

Baghaira explained that it wants to diversify its business by relaunching the brand, founded in 1973, through e-commerce and eventually in department stores.

Finally, a former figure in the fashion and watchmaking industry, Philippe Sayada, has proposed a full takeover for just two euros, with conditions yet to be specified.

The Minelli brand had already been placed in administration in Marseille in 2023. It was saved by three buyers – investors and the clothing brand “Mes Demoiselles Paris” – and integrated into a new entity, “Maison Minelli”. This new entity has been in administration since March, following a safeguard procedure.

The brand lost 3.7 million euros (4.33 million dollars) in its last published financial year 2024-2025. Its rescue in 2024 came at the expense of many employees, with the workforce reduced from 600 to fewer than 200.

Claire's, Jennyfer, Okaïdi, IKKS... Many accessory or ready-to-wear brands have been placed in administration in France over the past two years. Some are suffering particularly from competition from low-cost Asian websites.

Update May 13, 11:55 am CEST: Minelli has issued an update on proceedings, confirming its permanent closure on Instagram. Stores will remain open until May 30 with a 60 percent discount on all products, but orders on the website are suspended.