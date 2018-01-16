Minimum appoints Josef Lützen its new Chief Commercial Officer

Minimum, a fashion brand from Denmark, has strengthened the management of the company by hiring Josef Lützen as the new Chief Commercial Officer, who joined the company from January 2, 2018. The company said, Lützen will be responsible for the commercial and creative direction of the future Minimum collections. He steps into the position earlier held by current CEO Peder Tang.

“I am very pleased to get the opportunity to work with Minimum. The company is going through a lot of positive changes and I am looking forward to the many tasks that follow. Minimum has great potential, and would like to help the company reach it,” said Lützen in a statement, commenting on his new role with Minimum.

Lützen was earlier director of retail projects & modern operations at PVH Corp in Amsterdam. He also holds many years of experience in the international fashion. He was earlier associated with Samsøe & Samsøe in Denmark, the Dutch brand Gstar and Whyred in Sweden.

“We are excited to present Josef as our new CCO. He matches the profile we have been looking for. We are looking forward to his contribution to Minimum with his vast experience from the international fashion industry where he has shown strong results throughout his career,” Added Tang.

Picture credit:Minimum