Minnesota becomes latest US state to ban 'forever chemicals'

Minnesota is the latest US state to ban consumer products containing ‘forever chemicals’, also known as per- or poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), as awareness concerning their environmental and health impacts grows.

From January 1, 2025, Minnesota will implement the most restrictive ban against PFAS in the United States under the legislation Amara’s Law, which honors Amara Strande, whose fight against liver cancer led her to campaign for stricter regulations against the chemicals that likely caused her illness. The ban covers the sale and distribution of consumer products containing PFAS, including apparel, cleaning products, cookware items, cosmetics, and menstrual products. Under the new legislation, nonessential or unavoidable uses of PFAS in products such as pesticides and soil amendments will also be prohibited by January 1, 2032.

Minnesota to introduce the strictest ban against PFAS in 75 days

PFAS are a group of thousands of synthetic chemicals that contain exceptionally strong carbon-fluorine bonds, making them highly resistant to breaking down in the environment. Originally developed in the late 1930s, the physical and chemical properties of PFAS ensure these substances are highly effective at repelling oil, water, stains, and dirt while also providing chemical and heat resistance and reducing friction in a variety of products. Since the 1950s, companies like DuPont and 3M (Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company) have been using these chemicals to manufacture consumer products that offer nonstick and water-resistant properties (like Tefal).

Today, PFAS are used in a wide range of consumer products, from cookware and food packaging to stain-resistant fabrics and firefighting foams. While these chemicals have been seen as useful, they are now recognized as persistent environmental pollutants due to their resistance to degradation. PFAS have contaminated water, soil, and food sources worldwide, with countless studies showing they accumulate in human and animal bodies, leading to significant health risks. Currently found in the bloodstream of some 97 percent of Americans, exposure to PFAS has been linked to reproductive and developmental issues, hormonal disruptions, liver and thyroid problems, and several types of cancer.

Due to these widespread and serious effects, organizations like the UN Environment Program and the OECD have classified PFAS as a global environmental and health concern, with increasing calls for regulations to restrict their production and use. The ban in Minnesota comes as 16 states across the country introduce 22 PFAS-related measures, with at least 11 states introducing a ban on PFAS products, including Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Since 2007, 30 states have enacted a total of 155 policies targeting PFAS, with the majority of these regulations introduced in just the past five years. Following in the footsteps of Minnesota, Maine is preparing to introduce what will be the world’s first PFAS ban covering all consumer goods. The Maine’s law, set to go into effect in 2030, will only allow exemptions for ‘essential’ products where no PFAS-free substitutes are currently available.

The new legislation comes as the US Environmental Protection Agency introduced new standards limiting PFAs in drinking water earlier this year, giving water systems across the nation five years to comply with the rules. While some critics of the ban argue that it will negatively impact the US economy by requiring businesses and manufacturers to invest in ensuring compliance, others point out that removing PFAS only helps states save money in the long term. For example, in 2022, the estimated total cost for Minnesota to comply with new federal drinking water standards was more than 1 billion dollars, which included public water treatment, private well treatment, environmental investigations, and cleanups to tackle PFAS contamination.

Several local Minnesota companies have already made the switch to ensure compliance before the ban, one of them being Nordic Ware. Based in St. Louis Park, the local kitchenware producer removed all PFAS coatings from its pots and pans this past June and reportedly developed new finishes that proved to be more durable and provided better nonstick performance.

“Many of our competitors have been a little hesitant or slow to react, which has allowed us to develop new business opportunities with retailers who understand the importance of removing PFAS from their stores,” said John Crawford, the director of the supply chain at Nordic Ware to local news platform MPR News. Following the introduction of the ban, consumers may notice a slight change in product availability online and in stores, but no critical changes or shortages of products are expected.