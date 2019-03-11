Mintel forms strategic partnership with Pathmatics

Market intelligence agency Mintel has announced that it is forming a “strategic partnership” with Santa Monica-based marketing intelligence platform, Pathmatics to offer advanced marketing analytics for digital channels.

The partnership it adds will arm Mintel’s expertise in direct mail and email marketing with Pathmatics’ digital expertise to create a “robust, holistic approach to integrated marketing intelligence across the ever-changing marketing landscape”.

The move is part of evolving client needs, added Mintel, and they will now provide insights into competitor creative strategies, ad spend and performance across Facebook, display, video, mobile, print and native advertising channels.

Shafiq Rajani, vice president, Mintel Comperemedia said in a statement: “From day one, we’ve been ecstatic about the partnership between Mintel Comperemedia and Pathmatics. Not only is Pathmatics a solid cultural fit for us, but the team there is obsessed with and truly driven by their mission.

“Pathmatics’ relentless pursuit to bring transparency to the digital advertising world has given our analysts the confidence and ability to provide Mintel clients with the most comprehensive, cross-channel insights. We are proud to call Pathmatics our partner and look forward to further collaboration over the next several years.”

Jon Butcher, chief executive of Mintel Americas, added: "Our continued investment in and partnership with Pathmatics is a key part of our ongoing growth strategy to provide expert analysis of the highest quality data and market research to help businesses grow. The unique combination of marketing intelligence and competitive strategy analysis created by Pathmatics and Mintel Comperemedia delivers a powerful solution for today's diverse and challenging media market.”