Miss Selfridge posts 17.5 million pound loss

Miss Selfridge reported a 17.5 million pound pre-tax loss in 2018.

According to accounts filed at Companies House, sales at the fashion retailer for the year ended 1 September 2018 fell more than 15 percent to 102 million pounds, while pre-tax loss widened to 17.5 million pounds from 4.2 million pounds the previous year.

The loss was driven by more than 12 million pounds in one-off costs mostly related to writedowns in property value and redundancies.

Earlier this year, the Arcadia-owned fashion chain closed its flagship store in Oxford Circus as part of the group’s wider restructuring plan.

Arcadia’s Topshop and Topman chains fell to a 505 million pound loss as sales fell 9 percent to 846.8 million pounds in the year to 1 September.