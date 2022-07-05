Missguided changes company name following acquisition
Missguided has changed its official company name to MGL Realisations (2022) Limited, according to documents filed with the UK government’s Companies House this week.
The Manchester-based company, which will continue to trade as Missguided, collapsed into administration on June 7 after it was issued a winding-up order by one of its suppliers JSK Fashions, which said the retailer owed it thousands of pounds, according to a Sky News report.
It was bought by fashion conglomerate Frasers Group in a 20 million pound deal that also saw its founder Nitin Passi return as CEO, a role he stepped down from in April 2022 before Missguided’s administration filing.
Frasers CEO Michael Murray said in a statement at the time of Passi’s return: “Missguided is a fantastic brand which, with the strength and scale of Frasers’ platform and our operational excellence, is well-positioned for the future. Under Frasers’ ownership, and with Nitin’s partnership, Missguided has an exciting future ahead.”