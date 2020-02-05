Missoni consolidates Missoni Home collection

Italian luxury brand Missoni has completed the 100 percent acquisition of T&J Vestor's operative activities. Founded in 1921, T&J Vestor operates in the home furnishings and interior design sector, focused primarily on the Missoni Home brand. Vestor holds a solid international presence with showrooms in Milan, Paris, London and New York. Integrating the Vestor company into the Missoni group will allow further growth into both residential commissions and the hospitality sector. The offering will include fully developed collections and a complete product assortment comprising of home linens, fabric wallpapers, carpets, upholstered furniture and complementary accessory pieces.

"In attaining the operating activities of T&J Vestor to Missoni it will form new opportunities in the world of home design, furnishings and projects by Missoni Home with the aim of promoting the many years of precious collaboration to an international scale" said Alberto Jelmini, CEO of T&J Vestor, in a statement.

This acquisition aligns with the strategic vision of the group which aims to achieve complete control of the brand’s positioning across all product categories with the ultimate goal to grow the presence and the value of the brand on a global scale. This investment was made possible by the financial resources available to Missoni through the capital provided by FSI in 2018 earmarked for growth initiatives relevant to the brand.

“The acquisition of T&J Vestor, - founded by the grandfather of my mother Rosita - will allow Missoni Home to offer our clients the opportunity to discover, experience and engage with the Missoni lifestyle, hospitality, and inborn passion for design that has always been part of the Missoni DNA,” said Angela Missoni in a statement.

photo: courtesy of Missoni