Missoni signs license agreement with Timex

Missoni has signed a license agreement with Timex Group for the creation, development and distribution of a line of watches. Available beginning fall 2020 at Missoni boutiques, authorized retailers and online, the watches will combine the precision of a Swiss Made movement with a rigorously Made in Italy design, characterized by classic Missoni aesthetics including zigzag patterns, combinations of textures, materials and colors, prints and lettering.

“I am particularly proud of the debut of this new line of watches, which adds a new, important element to the mosaic of the Missoni world," said Angela Missoni, president and creative director of Missoni, in a statement. "Today more than ever, the watch is a fashion accessory able to express the style of the wearer, showing their taste and personality. We will bring a touch of color to the time of our customers."

“I am sure that Timex Group, with its long time experience and proven competence, will be able to enhance Missoni's creativity," said Michele Norsa, Missoni vice president and FSI Industrial Partner, in a statement. "Together, we will carry out a great project, taking the thrilling opportunity to approach new consumers and convey to them our exclusive message through these timepieces."

“We are thrilled to add an iconic brand like Missoni to Timex Group Luxury Division," said Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, president and CEo of Timex Group, in a statement. "We look forward to combining our expertise in luxury watchmaking with the iconic designs of Missoni and to bring a watch collection, which expresses the multicolor aesthetic and contemporary luxury vision of the brand, to consumers around the world."

photo: courtesy of C&M Media