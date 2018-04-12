Missoni to bring M Missoni diffusion line in-house

London - Missoni is set to bring its difussion line M Missoni in-house, following the end of its license agreement with Valentino Fashion Group.

The Italian fashion house aims to bring the line in-house and has partnered with Italian production company Gilmar SpA for the manufacturing of M Missoni's collection, according to a report from WWD. Missoni will take over the design and distribution of of the line.

“Gilmar has an excellent level of quality and deliveries, it is used to managing brands with a different positioning, and has a solid knitwear experience,” said Angela Missoni, Creative Director, to WWD. The company, held by the Gerani family, produces its own apparel labels Ice Play and Iceberg, which is designed by James Long. It also holds a 30 percent stake in 2113 Srl, parent company of No.21.

The first collection for M Missoni manufactured by Gilmar will launch for Spring 2019. By bringing the diffusion line in-house, Missoni aims to develop a better "differentation" between the lines, as well as a more coodinated strategy. Missoni is also set to open a new showroom and design space for M Missoni in Milan and will close down its store in Corso Venezia while it searches for a new location.

Missoni originally signed its licensing agreement for M Missoni with Valentino Fashion Group in 2005. The two parties renewed the agreement in 2009 for another 10 years. FashionUnited has contacted Missoni for additional commentary.