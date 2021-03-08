Misspap launches ‘Boost Your Business’ incentive

Womenswear brand Misspap is offering 25,000 pounds worth of free marketing to an all female-led, small business as part of its International Women’s Day activities.

The ‘Boost Your Business’ competition is part of Misspap’s long term strategy to use its platform to support and nurture talent, particularly those who have been affected by the global pandemic.

Launching on March 8, the initiative is calling on female-run small business to apply for a business-support prize package worth 25,000 pounds. This will include free marketing and brand exposure on Misspap’s social and online channels, as well as giving the winner the chance to shadow key marketing departments, use in-house photography/studio facilities and be exclusively stocked on the womenswear brand’s website.

Misspap said in a statement that it aims to “inspire and empower female entrepreneurs and give them the confidence to drive their ideas forward”. All participants entering will be asked to draft or expand on an existing business plan and include how this opportunity will boost their business.

The winner will be selected by a panel of Misspap judges in April.

The ‘Boost Your Business’ incentive has been a large part of Samantha Helligso’s strategy in supporting young women in business since being appointed as chief executive of Misspap last year, added the womenswear brand.

Commenting on the initiative, Helligso, said: “Covid 19 has sadly meant that a number of small businesses have closed and jobs have been lost, however more than ever we’re seeing a movement of inspiring women who have turned their circumstances into something positive by finding their passions and starting their own business ventures.

“Our mission is to draw a spotlight on these inspiring women by giving them support and a platform to share their brand to help ‘boost their business’ whilst inspiring others.”

To kickstart Misspap’s new campaign, the brand has pre-selected three small businesses to hero, fashion art business, the Nude Project, authentic, preloved designer business, Atelier Cheshire, and sustainable makeup brush brand, FrankieBrush. Each of the female-run businesses has been voted for by Misspap’s audience and will receive full social marketing on Misspap’s Instagram page.