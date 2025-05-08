Mister Spex advances restructuring and improves results

Mister Spex SE experienced a decline in turnover in the first quarter of the 2025 financial year.

In the quarter ending in March, revenues fell 13 percent year-on-year to 44.7 million euros, according to a quarterly report published on Thursday. The Berlin-based eyewear retailer attributes this loss to the continued implementation of the ‘SpexFocus’ strategy. This includes a price repositioning and the reduction of discounts. Store closures and inefficient online marketing also contributed.

In Germany, the company recorded a 5 percent drop in turnover compared to the first three months of 2024. Turnover in the domestic market totalled 37.6 million euros. Abroad, turnover fell 38 percent to 7.2 million euros.

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was -1 million euros, an improvement of 62 percent compared to the same period last year. In the first quarter of 2024, it was -2.7 million euros.

“The results for the first quarter of 2025 demonstrate tangible initial successes from our transformation,” said Mister Spex chief executive officer (CEO), Tobias Krauss. “We have made progress in strengthening our cost discipline and improving our product margins. At the same time, we are still in the middle of the transformation process, which we are continuing to drive forward consistently and with a clear focus.”

The bottom line was a net loss of 6.8 million euros. In the same period last year, the net result was -9.7 million euros, a difference of 30 percent.