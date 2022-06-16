Mister Spex CFO Sebastian Dehnen steps down

Mister Spex’s chief financial officer and member of the management board Dr Sebastian Dehnen, is leaving the company at the end of August 2022 to take up a new professional position outside the company.

"Sebastian has contributed significantly to the successful IPO of Mister Spex and prepared the company for the requirements of the capital market, said Dirk Graber, founder and co-CEO of Mister Spex SE in a statement.

“My time at Mister Spex has been marked by many exciting and successful events over the past years. I am particularly proud of the successful IPO in July 2021 and the professionalisation of the finance department," added Dehnen.

Founded in 2007, Mister Spex SE is a digitally-driven omni-channel optician having more than 5 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores.