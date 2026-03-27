Misto Holdings accelerates Korean fashion expansion in Greater China

Misto Holdings is strengthening its position as a strategic brand hub, driving the expansion of Korean fashion labels across the Greater China region. Leveraging its retail operations and brand development expertise, the company is scaling its multi-brand portfolio while enhancing integrated online and offline capabilities.

The company has already introduced several prominent Korean brands to the region, including Matin Kim, Marithé + François Girbaud, Raive, and Rest & Recreation. Building on this momentum, Misto Holdings aims to expand its retail network to more than 100 locations across the region within the first half of 2026.

A representative for Misto Holdings stated: “We are not simply managing brands; we are long-term partners dedicated to building brand value across both online and offline touchpoints. Our focus remains on building sustainable brand equity across the Greater China region.”

The firm's standardised operating model has already yielded significant results. Mardi Mercredi saw a 190 percent year-over-year increase in its second year of operation, while Raive recorded 200 percent sales growth within its first year in 2024. These results are backed by Misto’s direct management of digital platforms like Tmall, Xiaohongshu, and Douyin, alongside in-house live-commerce streaming studios.

Looking ahead, Misto Holdings sees 2026 as a pivotal year for restructuring its portfolio. Starting in 2027, the company plans to launch approximately five new brands across categories including men’s high-end contemporary and athleisure. This diversification strategy is intended to build a stable revenue base and reduce reliance on individual labels.