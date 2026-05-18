Misto Holdings: Q1 revenue up 4.2 percent driven by Acushnet and Greater China expansion

South Korean global brand portfolio company Misto Holdings, formerly known as Fila Holdings, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 through a regulatory filing on May 15, 2026. Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2026 increased 4.2 percent year-over-year to 1.30 trillion South Korean won (864.26 million dollars), while operating profit rose 19 percent to 193.70 billion South Korean won.

The Seoul-based company attributed the results to continued growth in the Acushnet business and improved profitability in the Misto segment. These gains were achieved despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, including slowing global economic conditions and weakened consumer sentiment. Restructuring effects from the US business and portfolio optimization strategies contributed positively to the profitability improvement.

Misto division driven by Greater China expansion

By business segment, the Misto division recorded 185.80 billion South Korean won in revenue during the quarter. Although revenue declined year-over-year due to the restructuring of its US business, revenue excluding the US operations increased 3.8 percent, maintaining stable growth momentum.

The Greater China business maintained double-digit growth and further established itself as a key growth driver for the company. Major Korean fashion brands, including Marithé+François Girbaud, Matin Kim, Rest & Recreation, and Raive, continued to strengthen their presence across Mainland China and Hong Kong. Increased tourism traffic driven by major Korean pop concerts and cultural events in Hong Kong contributed to stronger retail traffic and robust sales growth for these brands.

Fila continued to strengthen its lifestyle footwear category centered around the Echappe franchise, while expanding consumer engagement through its new GLIO line-up. Reflecting current fashion trends, such as low-profile silhouettes and balletcore aesthetics, GLIO received positive market responses shortly after launch. In apparel, Fila further enhanced competitiveness through its Knit Track line, which recorded approximately 74 percent sales growth during the first 12 weeks of the spring/summer 2026 season compared to the same period of the previous autumn/winter 2025 season, emerging as a new signature item within the apparel category.

Acushnet segment gains from golf demand

The Acushnet segment posted 1.10 trillion South Korean won in revenue for the quarter, up 8 percent year-over-year, driven by strong performance across all categories. Sales growth was supported by increased demand for Titleist T-Series irons, the newly launched Vokey Design SM11 wedges, and higher average selling prices of Pro V1 golf balls.

Operating profit for the segment increased 6.9 percent YoY to 171.50 billion South Korean won. This growth was achieved despite higher tariffs and increased marketing expenses related to new product launches, supported by favorable foreign exchange effects and overall sales growth.

Shareholder return policy on track

Meanwhile, Misto Holdings continues to execute its previously announced 500 billion South Korean won shareholder return policy covering 2025 through 2027. In March and May of this year, the company approved additional treasury share buybacks totaling 20 billion South Korean won. Cumulative shareholder returns reached approximately 305.40 billion South Korean won, representing 61.1 percent of the total policy target.

Through its Corporate Value-Up Plan announced in April, the company introduced a mid- to long-term shareholder return framework. This includes maintaining an average total shareholder return ratio above 40 percent for 2026 to 2027 and regular treasury share cancellations.

Misto Holdings chief financial officer, Ho Yeon Lee, said, “Despite continued macroeconomic uncertainties, we maintained stable growth momentum based on strengthened brand competitiveness and operational efficiency improvements. Moving forward, we will continue to solidify our sustainable growth foundation through expansion in Greater China, enhancement of our brand portfolio, and profitability-focused management.”