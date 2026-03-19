Misto Holdings reports 31.6 percent growth in operating profit for 2025

South Korean brand portfolio company Misto Holdings, formerly known as Fila Holdings, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. The Seoul-based group recorded consolidated revenue of 4.47 trillion South Korean won (2.98 billion dollars) for the full year, representing an increase of 4.7 percent year-over-year. Operating profit for the period reached 474.80 billion South Korean won, marking a 31.6 percent growth compared to the previous year.

During the fourth quarter, revenue reached 915.20 billion South Korean won, an increase of 6.3 percent. The company attributed these results to profitability-focused operations and the strategic restructuring of its US business. This growth occurred despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, supported by the continued solid performance of its golf subsidiary, Acushnet.

Misto segment achieves profitability turnaround

The Misto segment, which includes the Fila brand, generated annual revenue of 829.60 billion South Korean won. This figure represents a 9.6 percent decrease, primarily due to inventory clearance and restructuring efforts within the US market. Despite the dip in revenue, the segment’s operating profit improved to 74.70 billion South Korean won.

This performance marks a significant turnaround for the division, which recorded its fourth consecutive quarter of profitability in the final three months of 2025. In the domestic South Korean market, Fila maintained steady demand, particularly for its footwear franchise models.

Greater China emerges as primary growth driver

The Greater China business has become a central growth engine for the group, delivering triple-digit growth throughout 2025. Misto Holdings expanded its regional presence by leveraging leading K-fashion brands, including Marithé+François Girbaud, Matin Kim, Rest & Recreation, and Raive.

The Acushnet segment also maintained stable momentum. Fourth-quarter revenue for the golf division rose 10.9 percent to 698.30 billion South Korean won. Growth was supported by strong sales of Titleist T-Series irons and SM10 wedges, alongside higher average selling prices for FootJoy golf shoes.

Shareholder returns and strategic vision

Misto Holdings made progress on its capital allocation strategy, returning approximately 285.40 billion South Korean won to shareholders in 2025 through dividends and share repurchases. This accounts for 57.1 percent of the three-year shareholder return target established by the group.

Misto Holdings chief financial officer, Ho Yeon (Aaron) Lee, stated: “2025 was a meaningful year in which we further clarified our identity as a global brand portfolio company following our corporate name change. Based on the expansion of our Greater China business, improved profitability in the Misto segment, and Acushnet’s solid growth, we strengthened the stability of our earnings.”

Lee added that the group will continue to focus on brand value enhancement and profitability-focused management to support sustainable growth. Misto Holdings rebranded from Fila Holdings in April 2025 to reflect its diversified portfolio, which includes brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, and Kjus.