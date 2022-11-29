Miu Miu named brand of the year in Lyst’s Year in Fashion 2022 report

Luxury marketplace Lyst has released its Year in Fashion 2022 report, covering a series of celebrity-backed trends, fashion collaborations and cultural moments that defined customers’ searches on its platform.

In the report’s introduction, the retailer said over 200 million people had browsed and shopped on the site this year, providing data for it to analyse what had shaped fashion over the period.

Miu Miu tops the charts, alongside Diesel and Prada

Miu Miu came out on top as Lyst’s Brand of the Year following a period that was defined by the brand’s viral mini skirt. Other items, such as its ballet flats and Wander bag, played into current Gen Z trends, like ‘indie-sleaze’ and balletcore, and resulted in highly-anticipated shows during fashion week seasons.

Meanwhile Diesel was named ‘Logo of the Year’, a feat Lyst said it achieved after major repositioning of the brand, its push on sustainable denim and its substantial celebrity endorsements. According to the report, in June, its 1DR bag became the most in demand accessory, seeing a 248 percent increase in searches.

Image: Jacquemus, "Le Papier" catwalk show and capsule collection with Nike.

Jacquemus and Nike’s highly sought-after partnership received ‘Collab of the Year, after a searches for the brands rose 2,575 percent from the first announcement to the date of release, while Birkenstock’s Boston clogs won ‘Shoe of the Year’ and Prada’s Re-nylon Re-edition received ‘Bag of the Year’.

Lyst named ‘Brand to Watch’ as New York-based Luar, which it said has seen demand increase by 106 percent year-on-year. Known for its signature Ana bag, the label recently won 2022 CFDA American Accessory Designer of the Year award and already counts a number of famous faces among its fan base.

Celebrity endorsements and modelling impact

The report noted on multiple occasions the undeniable impact of celebrities and influencers on fashion this year, with many responsible for ‘viral’ moments and driving specific trends.

Photo Credits: Performance of the creation of Bella Hadid's "instant" dress during the Coperni fashion show.

Supermodel and activist Bella Hadid was behind a number of Lyst’s categories, including being named as ‘Power Dresser of the Year’. According to the report, upon wearing a particular item of clothing, Hadid influenced a 1,900 percent increase in searches for similar items, particularly ones that fell within the Y2k trend. Lyst credited the star with driving searches for corsets, up 70 percent, cargo pants, up 56 percent, and Ugg’s mini platform boots, which within 24 hours of being seen on the model saw searches increase by 152 percent.

Further categories Hadid appeared in were that of Lyst’s ‘Viral Moment of the Year’, which was selected to be Coperni’s SS23 presentation of a spray on dress influencing a 3,000 percent increase in searches for the brand, and Balenciaga’s star-studded haute couture show, for which the 26-year-old modelled. The event, which also starred the likes of Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa, was driven by vintage pieces of the brand, and, following the show, influenced a 525 percent search spike for ‘Balenciaga couture’.

Other celebrities highlighted in the report included actress Sydney Sweeney, Lyst’s ‘Rising Star of the Year’, Kim Kardashian, for her Met Gala Marilyn Monroe look, and ‘Fashion Power Couple of the Year’ Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who’s Dolce & Gabbana-sponsored wedding drove a 114 percent spike in searches for the Italian brand.