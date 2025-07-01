Moda Management partners with Rept to bring fashion collaborations to athletes

Moda Management Global, the agency specialising in creative fashion talent management, is teaming up with sports management agency Rept, which represents some of the world’s top female footballers to secure fashion partnerships for its roster of athletes.

The move will see Moda creating opportunities in fashion for Rept’s roster, which includes female footballers Grace Clinton, Celin Bizet, Lauren James, Keira Walsh and Alex Greenwood.

To support this new phase for Moda, the agency has appointed Alice O’Connor as head of communications and PR. O’Connor joins with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, having previously held global communications roles at Burberry and Alexander McQueen.

O’Connor will be working alongside Florence Huntington-Whiteley, sister of British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who was named client connector in March. Huntington-Whiteley previously worked for Nike across talent management and strategic global brand partnerships and was brought on to strengthen Moda’s ability to create opportunities in fashion, sport, and culture.

Faye Browne and Lauren Clinton, founders of Moda Management Global, said in a statement: “This is a really exciting time for Moda Management Global. We are delighted to be working alongside Rept to capitalise on the huge opportunity between women’s football and fashion, and welcoming two new members, Florence and Alice to our growing team.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sam Stapleton, founder and chief executive at Rept, added: “At Rept, we pride ourselves on providing the best service to our athletes. As the women’s game continues to evolve at pace, the crossover between football and fashion has probably never been more important.”