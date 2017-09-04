Modus and BPCM merge agencies

London-based brand communications agency Modus is merging with fully integrated global agency BPCM, which has headquarters in New York, Los Angeles, and London, to create a new firm ModusBPCM to “bolster the capabilities and services” that they both offer.

“We have been friends and colleagues for nearly two decades. The BPCM and Modus company cultures and strategic vision have been aligned for years. Merging our London businesses felt like a natural step,” explains Vanessa von Bismarck, who co-founded BPCM in 2009 with Carrie Ellen Phillips. “What we are most excited about is bringing BPCM’s depth of experience in beauty, travel, spirits and digital to enhance Modus’s existing expertise in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.”

The merger aims to offer a more integrated approach to marketing and communications, combining its digital strategy, influencer marketing, brand strategy and integrated communications to create a platform for brands to have a strong strategic partner across Europe and the US.

ModusBPCM will be based on Heddon Street in central London and will team up with BPCM offices in New York and Los Angeles, especially the firms digital and influencer marketing teams to enhance the agencies digital capabilities. The new company will also share integrated services with BPCM LA, led by partner Ali Taekman, which offers VIP, West Coast communications, events and a recently-created beauty and influencer marketing division.

Modus’s current mix of fashion, beauty and lifestyle clients including Calvin Klein, Etro, Sergio Rossi, Bally, Dr Barbara Sturm, QVC Beauty, G Star Raw, will be joined by BPCM’s London fashion brands such as Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, ALDO, Kering Eyewear and Longchamp.

The new agency follows the departure of Modus founder Diana Hall, who is leaving the business after 30 years. ModusBPCM will now see BPCM founders and partners Carrie Ellen Phillips and Vanessa von Bismarck along with Modus’ creative director Julian Vogel becoming shareholders in the newly formed company.

Catherine Bowman, current Managing Director of BPCM London, former head of global public relations for Net-a-Porter and former Modus fashion director, will be managing director of ModusBPCM, while Julian Vogel will become chief executive and BPCM founders Carrie Ellen Philips and Vanessa von Bismarck, will continue to be based in New York.

BPCM LA and BPCM NY, which focus on beauty, travel and wine and spirits in addition to fashion, will remain entities of BPCM Worldwide and benefit from the enhanced offerings of ModusBPCM.

“Vanessa, Julian and I all agree that the old ways of doing PR are becoming obsolete,” said Carrie Ellen Phillips. “Our business model has already moved away from pure publicity and we are instead using traditional media as one piece of an overall strategy that combines experiential, digital, influencer and customer acquisition strategies.”

Vogel added: “Together we are strategically placed to understand, analyse and guide our clients with deep insights, clear thinking and planning that works across global markets with local focus.”

Image: courtsey of ModsuBPCM

http://modusbpcm.com