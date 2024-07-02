Moncler, a leader in sustainable luxury according to TIME and Statista ranking

TIME and Statista have ranked the Italian fashion house highly for its sustainable practices, commending its efforts in recycling, renewable energy, and carbon neutrality goals.

In a recent study conducted by TIME magazine and data firm Statista, Moncler stands out as one of the most committed companies to sustainability worldwide. Taking third place in the ranking, the Italian brand surpasses luxury giants such as Hermès, Burberry, and Richemont.

Moncler, a leader in sustainable luxury: reducing impact, promoting change

This major recognition highlights the initiatives implemented by Moncler to minimise its environmental impact and promote a more responsible fashion industry. Among the brand's notable achievements are the recycling of over 80 percent of nylon offcuts in 2023, contributing to a reduction in the consumption of new resources and limiting waste.

The use of 100 percent renewable energy in offices, stores, factories, and logistics platforms directly managed by the brand demonstrates a concrete commitment to the energy transition. Furthermore, the brand's ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality across all its activities by 2050 illustrates Moncler's long-term vision for a sustainable future.

These efforts, lauded by TIME and Statista, position Moncler as an undisputed leader in the sustainable luxury sector, inspiring other players to adopt more eco-responsible practices. The Italian fashion house demonstrates that it is possible to reconcile excellence with environmental commitment, paving the way for a more planet-conscious fashion industry.

Beyond the podium

While Moncler stands out as the undisputed leader in sustainable luxury, other industry players are also included in the ranking, albeit with performances still (far) removed from those of the Italian brand, according to TIME and Statista. Hermès ranks 107th: the French brand aims to achieve 100 percent renewable electricity in its own operations by 2025 and 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Richemont, the brand coveted by Bernard Arnault, ranks 140th: the Swiss watchmaking and jewellery group is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Hugo Boss ranks 209th. The German company is commended for its target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

The presence of these important industry players in the TIME and Statista ranking reflects a growing awareness within the luxury sector of the need to adopt more sustainable practices. While significant progress has been made, there is still a long way to go before the fashion industry can fully embrace an eco-responsible approach. The initiatives of Moncler and the other companies featured in this ranking may be inspiring examples and a step in the right direction when it comes to combining luxury and sustainability.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated using an AI tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.