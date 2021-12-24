Moncler experiences malware attack

Italian luxury house Moncler has announced it experienced a malware attack that caused a temporary outage.

In a brief statement, the brand said the issue was “promptly managed” after the company’s security systems “immediately identified the attack”. It further stated its IT department was able to stop the spread, resulting in its IT service seeing a temporary outage that is currently under reactivation.

Moncler has said that it has started an investigation on the event, and affirmed that the momentary outage will not have an impact on its financial results.

The attack closely follows the launch of its Moncler Select initiative, for which the brand revealed a collaboration with its global ambassador, Alicia Keys. The curator project will continue throughout 2022, with new collaborations set to be revealed as the year goes by.