Moncler FY19 profits climb 9 percent

Moncler reported its net profit for FY19 grew on Monday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues climbed by 15 percent.

For FY19, the company's net profit was 362 million euro, increased from 332 million euro last year. Revenues increased to 1,628 million euro.

Moncler is an Italian apparel and lifestyle company, most known for its luxury down jackets and sportswear. Moncler was originally a French brand, but was acquired by an Italian entrepreneur in 2003. The brand was subsequently listed in Milan since 2013.

As of 2019, Moncler has more than 3,500 employees and operates over 200 stores.

