Moncler Group closes Q1 2026 with revenues up 12 percent

Moncler Group reported consolidated revenues of 880.6 million euros (1,035 million dollars) for the first three months of 2026, an increase of 12 percent at constant exchange rates (+6 percent at current exchange rates). The board of directors today approved the interim management statement for the first quarter. Last year, the first three months closed at 829 million euros.

“In a global context characterised by conflict and instability, both Moncler and Stone Island have demonstrated strong energy and cultural relevance. These results are not accidental. They reflect a precise approach that enhances what makes our brands unique. This allows them to constantly evolve in both product and experiences,” stated Remo Ruffini, executive chairman of Moncler spa, in a note.

Moncler revenues reach 766.5 million

Regarding the individual brands, Moncler's revenues reached 766.5 million euros, up 12 percent at constant exchange rates (+6 percent at current exchange rates) compared to 721.8 million euros in the first three months of 2025.

The direct-to-consumer channel grew by 14 percent year-over-year, despite continued market volatility and a high comparison base, the management noted. The wholesale channel recorded a 3 percent year-over-year growth, even within the context of an ongoing rationalisation of the distribution network.

Considering the different geographical areas, Moncler recorded a solid brand performance in Asia, growing by 22 percent at constant exchange rates YoY to 433 million euros. This was supported by positive trends, especially in China and Korea. The Americas also performed well, growing by 7 percent YoY. The EMEA region underperformed (-1 percent YoY, amounting to 238.5 million euros), mainly due to still weak tourist flows in the region.

As of March 31, 2026, the Moncler brand's monobrand store network consisted of 295 direct retail stores, unchanged from December 31, 2025.

Stone Island closed Q1 with revenues of 114.1 million

Turning to Stone Island, revenues reached 114.1 million euros, an increase of 11 percent (+6 percent at current exchange rates) compared to 107.3 million euros in the first three months of 2025.

Double-digit growth continued in the direct-to-consumer channel (+17 percent YoY), driven by a positive organic performance in all regions, with the Americas and Asia outperforming the average.

The wholesale channel was up by 4 percent YoY, supported by the excellent reception of the spring/summer 2026 collection.

As of March 31, the Stone Island brand's monobrand store network had 94 direct retail stores, a net reduction of one unit compared to December 31, 2025.

The strategy for the coming months will see the group increasingly focused on its individual brands.

“As a new phase of our journey begins, with Leo Rongone now in the group, our focus is very clear: to remain true to who we are, always looking forward, and keeping the integrity of our brands at the heart of every decision,” said Ruffini.

Finally, today Moncler's shareholders' meeting approved the financial statements for the 2025 financial year, which closed with a net profit of 438.17 million euros. It also resolved to distribute a dividend of 1.4 euros per share.

Furthermore, the meeting approved a new plan to buy back and dispose of treasury shares, up to a maximum amount equal to 10 percent of the capital.