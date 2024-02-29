Moncler Group's revenues and profit surge in 2023

In 2023, Moncler Group reached consolidated revenues of 2.98 billion euros, up 17 percent cFX compared with the same period in 2022. In the fourth quarter, Group revenues were 1,177.9 million euros, up 16 percent cFX compared with the same period of 2022.

In 2023, the consolidated gross profit was equal to 2,300.8 million euros, Group EBIT rose to 893.8 million euros with a margin of 30 percent, and net result increased to 611.9 million euros.

Moncler SpA, parent company’s revenues increased 13 percent to 473 million euros, while net income decreased 30 percent to 195.7 million euros.

Commenting on the company’s trading performance, Remo Ruffini, chairman and CEO of Moncler S.p.A., said: "2023 marked the 10-year anniversary of our listing on the Milan stock exchange. I am very proud today to celebrate this significant milestone with a record set of results: 2.98 billion euros in revenues, EBIT of 894 million euros, and over 1 billion euros of net cash.”

Moncler brand revenue increase by 19 percent in 2023

In 2023, Moncler brand revenues of 2,573.2 million euros, increased 19 percent cFX and in the fourth quarter, revenues amounted to 1,076.9 million euros, up 17 percent cFX.

Revenues in Asia including APAC, Japan and Korea were 1,291.4 million euros, up 30 percent, while fourth quarter revenues in the region grew by 28 percent. EMEA recorded revenues of 910.5 million euros, up 14 percent in 2023 and 7 percent in the fourth quarter. Revenues in the Americas declined by 1 percent to 371.3 million euros and rose 3 percent in the fourth quarter.

In 2023, the DTC channel recorded revenues of 2,163.9 million euros, up 25 percent with revenues in the fourth quarter up by 20 percent. The wholesale channel recorded revenues of 409.2 million euros, a decline of 6 percent in 2023 and 15 percent in the fourth quarter.

As of December 31, 2023, the network of Moncler mono-brand boutiques comprised 269 directly operated stores (DOS), an increase of seven units compared with the last year. The Moncler brand also operated 57 wholesale shop-in-shops (SiS).

Moncler Group posts 4 percent growth at Stone Island

In 2023, Stone Island brand revenues reached 411.1 million euros, an increase of 4 percent and in the fourth quarter, revenues amounted to 101 million euros, up 7 percent, led by double-digit growth in the DTC channel.

EMEA recorded revenues of 287.5 million euros, an increase of 3 percent in 2023 with fourth quarter revenues up 3 percent. Asia including APAC, Japan and Korea reached 89.4 million euros revenues in 2023, growing 16 percent, while in the fourth quarter, the region grew by 22 percent. The Americas were down 17 percent in 2023 and 14 percent in the fourth quarter.

In 2023, the wholesale channel recorded revenues of 238.2 million euros, down 5 percent. In the fourth quarter, revenues declined by 6 percent. The DTC channel grew by 19 percent to 172.8 million euros, representing 42 percent of total 2023 revenues. In the fourth quarter, revenues in this channel were up 16 percent.

The Stone Island brand ended the year with 81 directly operated stores (DOS), an increase of four units. The brand also operated 15 mono-brand wholesale stores, a decrease of four units compared to the previous year.

The company’s board of directors has approved a dividend distribution of 1.15 euros per share.