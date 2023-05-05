Moncler Group sales grow, names Robert Triefus as CEO of Stone Island

Moncler S.p.A. revenues reached 726.4 million euros, an increase of 23 percent at current and constant (cFX) exchange rates for the first quarter.

The company also announced the appointment of Robert Triefus as chief executive officer of Stone Island, effective June 1, 2023.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Remo Ruffini, chairman and CEO of Moncler S.p.A., said: “We are extremely satisfied with the results achieved in this first quarter of the year, with group revenues growing by 23 percent at constant exchange rates. Both our brands recorded strong double-digit growth in the DTC channel"

Moncler and Stone Island brands report sales growth

Moncler brand revenues at 604.8 million euros, increased 28 percent at current and constant exchange rates with double-digit growth in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel, at 34 percent.

Sales in Asia rose 32 percent cFX, boosted by Chinese demand after the lifting of Covid-related restrictions as well as good growth in Japan and Korea. EMEA recorded 29 percent cFX sales growth, driven by both local demand and tourist purchases. Sales in the Americas rose 9 percent cFX compared to the previous quarter.

Stone Island brand revenues at 121.6 million euros, were up 5 percent cFX or up 4 percent at current exchange rates. The brand witnessed double-digit growth in the DTC channel of 40 percent cFX, driven mainly by EMEA.

Moncler names Robert Triefus as CEO of Stone Island brand

The company said in a release that Robert Triefus has been appointed chief executive officer of Sportswear Company S.p.A., the company that develops, produces and distributes the Stone Island brand.

Following a long career in the luxury sector, Triefus will start his role on June 1, 2023 and will report to the board of directors of Sportswear Company S.p.A., chaired by Carlo Rivetti.

The company added that as Stone Island approaches the end of the first phase of its development, in which it has taken direct control of the main markets in which it operates, Triefus will lead the second phase of development, dedicated to the strategic evolution of the brand and the growth of its international relevance.

Triefus joins Stone Island from Gucci, where over 15 years he held roles of increasing responsibility on the company’s executive committee, most recently as CEO of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures and senior executive vice president, corporate & brand strategy, prior to which he was executive vice president, brand and client engagement.

He also served on the board of directors of the Kering Foundation and was chair of Gucci’s Chime for Change advisory board. Before joining Gucci, Triefus was executive vice president of worldwide communications at Giorgio Armani S.p.A. from 1999 to 2008 and senior vice president of worldwide communications for Calvin Klein, Inc. from 1994 to 1999.