Moncler makes 10 million euro Coronavirus donation

Italian luxury label Moncler is donating 10 million euros to support the Fiera Hospital project in the region of Lombardy, which has been badly hit by coronavirus, Covid-19.

The donation will go towards the construction of a hospital with more than 400 intensive care units in the ex Fiera Milano area, explained the brand in a statement.

“Milan is a city that has given us all an extraordinary time. We cannot and must not abandon it. It is everyone’s duty to give back to the city what it has given us so far,” said Remo Ruffini, chairman and chief executive of Moncler. “I have expressed to councillor Giulio Gallera the will to work on this great project from the moment it was hypothesised and now that there are reasonable certainties on the feasibility, we are ready to support it.”

Ruffini, added: “I am sure that the team of the Region of Lombardy, also facilitated by the experience of Guido Bertolaso, can bring this great initiative to become a reality as soon as possible.”

Milan and the Lombardy region have bit hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak and this hospital is being set up in the former fairgrounds in Milan and is expected to be ready in about 10 days.