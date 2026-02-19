Moncler navigates market softness with slight FY2025 revenue growth

Italian fashion company Moncler Group posted a slight revenue increase for the 2025 financial year, driven by growth at its Moncler and Stone Island brands. However, profit fell short of the previous year's level. This was according to a business report published by the parent company, Moncler SpA, on Thursday evening.

According to the report, group revenue reached 3.13 billion euros (3.68 billion dollars) last year. This represents 1 percent increase on 2024, despite challenging market conditions. At constant exchange rates, revenue rose by 3 percent. The group significantly accelerated its growth in the fourth quarter. Revenue increased by 7 percent at constant exchange rates between October and December.

Moncler and Stone Island brands report revenue growth

Annual revenue for the core brand Moncler grew by 1 percent (+3 percent at constant exchange rates) to 2.72 billion euros. Demand in Asia was positive, with a revenue increase of 3 percent (+7 percent at constant exchange rates) to 1.42 billion euros. In the Americas, revenue grew by 3 percent (+5 percent at constant exchange rates) to 391.1 million euros. In the EMEA region, however, the label's revenue fell by 4 percent (-3 percent at constant exchange rates) to 913.8 million euros.

The Stone Island brand increased its revenue by 2 percent (+4 percent at constant exchange rates) to 411.2 million euros. It benefited from strong growth in Asia (+11 percent, +16 percent at constant exchange rates). Revenue in EMEA stagnated, and it decreased by 5 percent (-2 percent at constant exchange rates) in the Americas.

In the months leading up to the end of the year, Stone Island gained significant momentum. It achieved a 16 percent increase at constant exchange rates, thanks to double-digit growth across all market regions.

Net profit declines slightly

The group's gross margin remained constant year-over-year at 78.1 percent. However, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased by 0.3 percent to 913.4 million euros, largely due to higher distribution costs. Net profit fell by 2 percent to 626.7 million euros.