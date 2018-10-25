Moncler posts Q3 revenue growth of 18 percent

For the first nine months of 2018, Moncler Spa reported revenues of 872.7 million euros (995.5 million dollars), an increase of 23 percent at constant exchange and 18 percent at current exchange rates. In the third quarter, revenues rose 18 percent at constant exchange and 15 percent reported. Revenues from the retail channel rose to 597.3 million euros (681.3 million euros) or 30 percent at constant exchange, while the wholesale revenues increased to 275.4 million euros (314 million dollars), an increase of 10 percent at constant exchange.

“Being able to post a further 18 percent growth also for the third quarter of 2018, despite an increasingly challenging comparison base, is an exceptional result for Moncler which, I believe, confirms the strength of the strategy and our ability to execute. The fourth quarter has just started, but we continue to see very positive signs in all our markets. The Chinese Golden Week produced even better results compared to last year, and Moncler’s brand momentum remains strong on all markets,” said Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of the company in a statement.

Moncler’s performed well across core regions

The company said that revenues in Italy, for the first nine months rose 8 percent and 7 percent in the third quarter driven by the retail performance and both the new Florence store and the Milan Montenapoleone flagship store.

In EMEA, Moncler sales grew 15 percent at constant exchange and 13 percent in the third quarter, while Asia Pacific, the company added, outperformed all regions recording 39 percent growth at constant exchange and over 36 percent in Q3. Japan, APAC, China and Korea witnessed robust sales growth during the third quarter.

In the Americas, Moncler revenues grew 19 percent at constant exchange and 10 percent in the third quarter driven by revenue rise in the America and Canada as well as both the distribution channels.

Picture credit:Moncler media centre