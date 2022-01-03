Moncler releases update following malware attack

Italian fashion brand Moncler has released an update following a malware attack that caused a temporary outage of its IT services, which occurred the day before Christmas Eve.

Though physical stores and e-commerce were able to continue operating, the brand did say at the time that the outage impacted the operations of its logistics centres and client service activities.

In a new brief statement today, the company verified that “the logistics activities related to the shipping of final products have been reactivated”, further stating that it will be prioritising shipments for its e-commerce customers. Its client service activities are also gradually returning to full operation.

It added: “We deeply regret any inconvenience caused to our customers by the delays in the shipment of orders and apologise for the communication problems due to the systems outage.”

As investigations into the attack continue, the company has confirmed that unauthorised access to personal data has been detected, for which it has notified the Italian Data Protection Authority and has reported the incident to the police.

According to Moncler, the attack has not had a material impact on the group’s economic results.

It has stated that it plans to continue communicating any updates as it resumes the reactivation of services.