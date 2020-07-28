Moncler reveals new digital strategy, takes e-commerce in-house

Moncler, the original purveyor of the down jacket, is taking direct control of its e-commerce channels to accelerate a new era of digital transformation for the brand. The company previously outsourced its online operations to Yoox Net-a-Porter.

The news will come as a blow to YNAP, which just last week signed a new agreement with Giorgio Armani to integrate the Armani’s physical and digital network across its portfolio of brands for a further five years.

Moncler Spa on Monday released its H1 figures, which saw the company make a loss for the first time as it deals with the challenges impacted by Covid-19. A new digital strategy is perhaps the only way to accelerate sales, which Moncler Chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini said the aim is to double the share of its online business over the next three years.

“After Moncler Genius, which rewrote rules and conventions and explored new ways of dialogue, we are at another turning point in the way we interact with our community. We have decided to directly manage our e-commerce, and soon we will offer a new platform concept where the experience will be at the center of an ever more tailored customer journey,” Ruffini said in a statement.

Being a digital-first company means brands must realise the first touchpoint for customers to be introduced to brands, is online. “This new approach requires a rapid organizational, cultural and technological evolution and opens us up to a future full of creativity, experimentation and “contamination” of content as well as interactions with our consumers on all social channels.,” the company said in its media release.

Digital Culture

To support the evolution of Moncler’s strategic vision, the company has created a new “Digital, Engagement and Transformation” function. The function has the mission of implementing brand strategy across all digital channels, thus giving life to innovative client services and experiences, accelerating the presence in all forms of digital commerce and diffusing a digital culture across the whole organisation.

These objectives require knowledge of local culture and developments as well as strong responsiveness in execution. In particular in China, the company is strengthening its local digital team with specialist roles dedicated to the definition of a targeted strategy and to digital innovation and experimentation.

The company is set to launch it new e-commerce platform in 2021 with a forward thinking omnichannel model built around a customer who follows non-linear purchasing paths and who interacts with the brand through a variety of channels and touchpoints.

Like the Moncler Genius collaborations, this omnichannel approach also allows for new opportunities for experimentation and collaboration with other digital commerce channels so the experience with the brand is relevant and unique everywhere.

Image via Moncler