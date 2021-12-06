Moncler signs three year deal with FC Internazionale Milano

Luxury outerwear brand Moncler has announced a three-year collaboration with Italian football team FC Internazionale Milano, making it the club’s official formal wear partner.

In keeping with the brand’s mission of going beyond fashion and luxury, the partnership sees it welcome “the footballing community into its extended universe”. It also falls in line with the Milan team’s goal of a global expansion off the football pitch.

As part of the deal, Moncler has revealed a 15 piece ready-to-wear and accessory collection in the team’s signature colour palette, drawing influence from Moncler’s outerwear styles from its fall/winter menswear classics line.

Key pieces are co-branded, with Moncler’s patch on one arm and Inter Milan’s ‘IM’ emblem on the other.

The off-pitch line is designed for both the top management and players, with promotional images showcasing the collection on notable names such as Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Joaquin Correa, Denzel Dumfries and coach Simone Inzaghi.

Five pieces will be available from the Inter x Moncler collection on December 7, available exclusively through Moncler’s European site. The limited-edition items act as future collectables, looking to appeal to fans of both activewear and the team itself.