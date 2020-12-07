Moncler to acquire Stone Island

Italian luxury label Moncler has announced it is to acquire Stone Island in a deal that values the latter at 1.15 billion euros.

Remo Ruffini, chairman and CEO of Moncler, said the partnership will “offer to new generations a new concept of luxury, far from the traditional stereotypes in which young people no longer recognize themselves”.

Moncler said it will share its knowledge and experience with Stone Island to fully capture the important growth potential in particular of the Americas and Asian markets as well as in the DTC (Direct to Consumer) channel.

“We’re coming together at a challenging moment both for Italy and the world, when everything seems uncertain and unpredictable. But I believe it is precisely in these moments that we need new energy and new inspiration to build our tomorrow,” said Ruffini.

“This is a union of two Italian brands with the same values, the same management rigor, the same passion for innovation, the same love for their people and the same desire for the future. It’s the celebration of the resilience of a country that no crisis can stop.”