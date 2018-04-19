Moncler to focus on omni-channel strategy to drive growth

Luxury down jacket manufacturer Moncler plans to focus on creating a robust online​ ​digital culture. According to a recent report in Reuters the company’s internet sales now account for just under 8 percent of total sales and the group aims to invest further to boost e-commerce.

A company spokesperson told FashionUnited that the company’s e-commerce site - Moncler.com - is the group’s digital flagship and fully reflects the brand’s “physical” retail policies – both in terms of product range and commercial strategies and the group's online channel has grown with an yearly average increase of around 30 percent over the past two years. Moncler anticipates having a fully operational omni-channel by 2019.

According to the latest analysis by Bain, Euromonitor and McKinsey, the current online market for the luxury sector including cosmetics, is around 7-9 percent percent; that would be 7 percent for the fashion industry, which is expected to grow between 20 percent and 25 percent by 2025.

In 2017, Moncler recorded revenues of 1,193.7 million euros (1,475.3 million dollars), an increase of 17 percent at constant exchange and 15 percent at current exchange rates over 2016. In the fourth quarter, the company said, revenues rose 17 percent at constant exchange and of 14 percent at current exchange rates.

