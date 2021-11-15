Moncler tops Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

For the third consecutive year in a row, Moncler has topped the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe, obtaining the highest score of 89/100 in the ‘Textile, Apparel and Luxury Goods’ sector, according to the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2021.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is described as the “gold standard for corporate sustainability,” and is a trusted reference for investors who have sustainability considerations in the decision-making process of their investments. The index ranks leading sustainability-driven companies based on economic, environmental and social responsibility criteria, which are analysed by credit ratings provider S&P Global who conduct the assessment.

Remo Ruffini, chairman and chief executive of Moncler S.p.A., said in a statement: “Being part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the third consecutive year with the highest score of the ‘Textiles, Apparel and Luxury Goods’ industry has an even stronger meaning today as our common future cannot tolerate hesitations and lack of ambition any longer.

“If I look back and think about every single person’s commitment at Moncler, I believe we’ve done a lot in these years to integrate sustainability in our business model. However, if I look ahead to the urgent social and environmental challenges, I realise that we need to gear up.”

Image: courtesy of Moncler

In a statement, Moncler notes that every year it reports on its sustainability performances and targets in its consolidated non-financial statement, and in 2020, it presented its strategic sustainability plan ‘Born to Protect,’ which focuses on five strategic drivers: climate action, circular economy, fair sourcing, enhancing diversity and giving back to local communities.

Moncler’s key achievements to date include 100 percent of down traced and certified according to the DIST Protocol since 2015, recycling DIST certified down and nylon scraps, and making around 30 percent of Moncler Genius 2021 outerwear products entirely out of sustainable fabrics such as recycled nylon and polyester, organic cotton and other materials under specific sustainability standards.

In addition, it utilises 100 percent sustainable packaging for end clients, 50 percent renewable energy at worldwide level, estimated to reach 80 percent this year, and 50,000 children have been protected from the cold in collaboration with UNICEF from 2017 to 2020.

The fashion label also adds that in 2020, 56 percent of women were in management positions.

Ruffini added: “Young generations are disillusioned and keep reminding us that the time of words has now ended and there is only room left for action. Every day at Moncler, this responsibility urges us to look critically at the impact of our decisions and commit to change what it needs to change. It’s not always easy and we do not always succeed, but we don’t give up.

“We continue to work with our suppliers to develop materials with a lower environmental impact, we’ve started recycling our nylon scraps and our down in a circular economy perspective; in a few months we will become carbon neutral at our own sites around the world, we have defined science-based objectives for reducing carbon emissions and we’re proceeding with the elimination of all conventional single-use plastic.”