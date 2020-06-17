Monsoon Accessorize hires property experts to help reopen over 100 stores

Monsoon Accessorize has appointed retail property specialist Harper Dennis Hobbs to help reopen 100 of the chain’s stores across the UK “in time for summer”.

“Monsoon and Accessorize are both staples of the British high street, and we are delighted to be advising Peter and his team to ensure stores can re-open in the coming weeks,” David Harper, chairman of Harper Dennis Hobbs, said in a statement.

“We are working on an accelerated program of delivery, negotiating with multiple landlords to get leases secured and stores open again. With restrictions for the UK high street lifting on Monday 15 June, we are determined to move quickly and efficiently in order to have stores trading in time for summer.”

It comes a week to the day that Monsoon Accessorize was bought out of administration by its founder Peter Simon through his company Adena Brands Ltd after falling into administration late on 9 June.

The deal includes a cash injection of up to 15 million pounds by Simons, on top of the 12 million pounds he invested during the firm’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) last year.

“We are passionate about Monsoon and Accessorize’s presence on the high street. Our landlords have been hugely supportive,” Nick Stowe, chief operating officer at Monsoon and Accessorize, said in a statement. “Engaging with Harper Dennis Hobbs, and the experience their team brings, will help us accelerate our conversations. Our goal is to secure leases as quickly as possible, get our retail business working again and save thousands of jobs.”