Monsoon Accessorize parent posts strong financial rebound and return to profitability

Adena Brands Ltd, the parent company of Monsoon, Accessorize and East, has reported a strong rebound in performance for the year ended August 2025, delivering a return to profitability despite continued challenges across the UK high street and rising cost pressures, including higher employer National Insurance contributions.

Sales rose 4 percent to 212 million pounds, while EBITDA increased by 10.4 million pounds to 8 million pounds, marking a substantial turnaround in the group’s financial health. The company also ended the year debt-free, with cash reserves climbing to 16.7 million pounds. Across the wider group—including Adena Brands Ltd and its Middle East joint venture—sales reached 227.8 million pounds, EBITDA totalled 9.1 million pounds, and cash reserves stood at 17.9 million pounds.

CEO Nick Stowe described the performance as “encouraging,” attributing the results to years of investment and the hard work of employees.

Founder and chairman Peter Simon praised the management team for restoring Monsoon Accessorize to profitability but warned that uncertainty surrounding the delayed UK Budget and the potential for further tax increases has prompted the business to take a cautious stance on investment and hiring. Nonetheless, he expressed confidence in the company’s medium-term prospects, citing its strong design heritage and brand differentiation.

The Group’s core Accessorize retail business delivered strong growth, posting positive like-for-like sales and benefiting from successful store openings. Monsoon’s digital business also made significant progress, aided by more efficient digital marketing investment and strong performance through third-party marketplaces. Operational improvements contributed to further gains: Monsoon’s retail arm improved profitability, Monsoon childrenswear returned to growth, and the international division made headway following restructuring efforts in Italy and Saudi Arabia.

Adena Brands also continued to invest in both physical retail and digital infrastructure. It opened 14 new UK stores and refitted eight more, meaning most of its store estate has now been modernised within the past five years. The company completed a major technology transformation, migrating systems to the cloud, upgrading commercial tools and strengthening cyber security.

Adena Brands operates around 190 stores across eight countries and supplies over 100 franchise stores worldwide. The Group employs approximately 2,000 people and is headquartered in West London. Its brands, known for distinctive designs rooted in Asian craftsmanship and traditional fabrics, continue to build on a legacy that began with the founding of Monsoon in 1973.