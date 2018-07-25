Montblanc ditches Marcolin in favor of Kering Eyewear in licensing deal

Montblanc (Richemont) has entered a licensing agreement with Kering Eyewear, allowing it to develop, manufacture and distribute glasses and sunglasses carrying the Montblanc brand.

“Montblanc is excited to enter a new relationship with Kering Eyewear, a partner known globally for manufacturing some of the finest luxury eyewear”, said Montblanc’s CEO, Nicolas Baretzki, in a statement. “We are extremely proud to announce this new partnership, which further strengthens our relationship with our shareholder Richemont”, added Roberto Vedovotto, Kering Eyewear’s President and CEO.

Last year, Kering Eyewear entered a similar partnership agreement with another one of Richemont’s brands, Maison Cartier. Under the agreement, Richemont acquired a 30 percent stake in Kering Eyewear.

Montblanc’s first eyewear collection will be unveiled to the fashion industry in September, at trade show Silmo Paris, then launched internationally in January 2019 -- when Montblanc’s current contract with Marcolin comes to an end.

