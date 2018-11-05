Moores Clothing For Men expands custom business

Moores Clothing for Men, Canada's largest purveyor of custom tailored clothing, announces an expansion to their robust custom clothing business with the introduction of AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole custom. This collaboration with Kenneth Cole marks the second designer label to enter the custom tailored foray at Moores alongside Joseph Abboud, who offers two well-established custom tailored lines at the company. Customers can choose from the Joseph Abboud line that is made in Canada by master tailors of fine Italian fabrics starting at 995 dollars, or JOE which offers an affordable entry into custom clothing with suits starting at 495 dollars plus a new one week delivery option called JOE Custom Express.

The AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole line launched at Moores in 2015 with the mission to create tailored clothing so the modern man can "look good, for good" through partnerships with organizations assisting veterans in their transition back into the civilian workforce. To date, Moores and Kenneth Cole Productions have donated over 400,000 dollars to the True Patriot Love Foundation through a one percent charitable give back resulting from the gross sales of this collection. With retail prices starting at 795 dollars for a suit, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole custom garments will continue to generate a one percent contribution to our veteran's charity partner.

"Remembrance Day is around the corner, and Moores is excited to launch the Awearness Kenneth Cole custom program available to the consumer looking to personalize their tailored clothing and also support our veteran population," says Richard Bull, Moores vice president of Merchandising, in a statement. "The new custom collection features performance fabrics that are built for comfort and made to stretch and move with you."

In recognition of the growing and continuous consumer demand for custom personalization, Moores also recently launched JOE Custom Express. This program delivers a custom garment in as little as seven business days, making Moores the only men's specialty retailer to turn around a custom suit in one week. This express option is perfect for the consumer looking for the fit of a custom suit with a short turnaround time. Classic fabric choices are available in blue, black and gray with fits available from slim to traditional.

The custom line ups at Moores will continue to expand and innovate throughout 2019 with an ever growing roster of designer custom labels and with an increased focus on cutting edge temperature regulating technology. Also set to roll out is custom digital printed linings, offering print on demand patterns for additional lining swatch options.

The custom clothing business is on the rise as customers look for individual pieces that will set them apart from others. Tailor made clothing meets customer expectations for color, size, style, and fabric down to their own specifications, and the market is only growing.