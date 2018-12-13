More than 30 textile chemicals to be restricted in the EU

The European textile industry has until December 2020 to comply to a new EU regulation restricting the use of 33 chemicals which are classified as carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic for reproduction, including benzene, formaldehyde and heavy metals.

These substances are either used to confer certain properties to textiles or remain in fabrics as a residue from the production process. The new maximum concentration limits apply to clothing, accessories, footwear and any textiles that come into contact with the human skin.