More than “traditional sponsorship”: Snipes becomes partner of Paris Saint-Germain

The retail chain Snipes will soon have a prominent presence in top-level football. On Monday, the sneaker and sportswear retailer, which is part of the Deichmann Group, announced that it will be collaborating with the top French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as an Official Culture & Community Partner.

As part of the agreement, which is initially set to run for three years, the company said, among other things, "the Snipes logo will be visible on the back of the first men's team's jersey at all Ligue 1 games." The aim of the partnership is also to "go beyond traditional sponsorship and embed Snipes' cultural roots deeply into the club's activities and community initiatives."

The retailer also wants to integrate the collaboration into its charity program "Snipes serves." "Not only children and young people from the greater Paris area, but also from other markets relevant to the retailer and club, will be able to benefit from various unforgettable moments in sport, but also in the area of ​​cultural education," the company explained.

CEO Schröder praises “biggest deal in Snipes history”

Snipes CEO Dennis Schröder underlined the importance of the partnership for the retailer. "This is the biggest deal in Snipes history - and I am very proud of it," he said in a statement. "It is important to us that we do not just place our logo on the back of the PSG jersey and play classic perimeter advertising. PSG is the biggest lifestyle brand in world football. Together we want to make a difference - locally in Paris and together in the world!"

The strategic importance of the collaboration is correspondingly great: "Through the partnership, Snipes is massively increasing its commitment to France and underlining its importance as one of the most important growth markets for the retailer," a statement said. At the same time, the retailer is using "the club's unique global reach to strengthen its presence globally."

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.