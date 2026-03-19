Mori expands US presence with Kidly by Mori launch

British baby and children’s wear brand Mori is venturing further into the US market through the regional launch of Kidly by Mori as part of its next phase of growth.

The London-founded label has pitted the US as a key strategic growth market, with Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s already serving as stockists for the Mori brand itself, operating alongside its direct-to-consumer platform.

Now, through Kidly by Mori, the company is doubling down on the market, while maintaining a disciplined, long-term approach by investing in product categories and brand development.

The launch follows Mori’s acquisition of the Kidly brand in April 2025 as a continued effort to broaden the business across a wide range of ages, with toddler and childrenswear up to age eight being other recent additions.

Its continued growth has contributed to strong performance for the business, with FY25 revenue up 17 percent year-on-year to 16.1 million pounds and EBITDA increasing by 160 percent.

In a statement, Akin Onal, founder and chief executive officer of Mori, said: “This is a defining moment for Mori. Kidly built a brilliant brand and product line that perfectly complements our mission, and bringing Kidly by Mori to the US strengthens our long-term strategy and signals our intent to scale globally.”

Mori by Kidly’s US expansion will continue into April, during which the brand is preparing for the regional debut of its bestselling jelly sandals alongside a broader footwear range.